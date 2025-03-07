If you're looking for summer employment, this popular convenience store in New Jersey is hiring seasonal workers for positions at the Jersey Shore.

Plus, you get a FREE lunch, which is a great perk of working there!

This place gets packed with people looking to stock up on food and drinks before hitting the beach, so it only makes perfect sense that they're looking for extra people to fill added positions during the summer season.

They're actually looking for about 1,000 full-time and part-time seasonal employees to help with the summer crowd in several New Jersey beach towns.

It's a great way to make money this summer.

Wawa Is Hiring For The Summer

Join the team!

If you or someone you know is looking for summer work, Wawa is now hiring.

And not only do they offer flexible work hours, but they also provide lunch!

You get a FREE Shorti during each of your shifts and discounts on other food.

Free lunch is definitely a bonus, but that's not all!

There are even more added benefits.

The Courier Post reports:

Eligible workers can receive "a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) with matching.

Click here for more information and to apply.

Summer will be here before you know it.

