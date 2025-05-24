It's time to settle a debate that happened on the air recently regarding whether or not it's okay to run into Wawa while getting gas.

The other day, a listener mentioned that they've been noticing it more and more - drivers pulling up to the pump and running inside to get a quick cup of coffee and a few snacks.

With self-checkouts becoming more common, it's easier than ever to run in real quick without waiting in line and most people can make it back to their cars before they're done fueling up, but not always!

So, the question remains: Is it okay to run into Wawa while you're getting gas?

I asked on Facebook for your thoughts, and I think we may have figured it out - well, at least for today!

The Great Wawa Debate: To Leave Your Car Or Not While Getting Gas

The Jersey Shore has sounded off - and there's definitely a clear consensus.

Here are just a few of the many comments that came in.

Is it Okay To Run Into Wawa While Getting Gas?

"It’s being self-centered, rude, and inconsiderate to leave your car at the pump."

"No. Get your gas, park and go in."

"No. Park and go in. Don't be that person."

"No, I go in, buy my coffee then get gas."

"No it's rude."

"Rude to block pump."

"Nope. Park like a nice polite New Jersey resident."

While most people said it's completely rude to leave your car, one woman said her husband is a gas attendant, and he loves it because it helps slow down the rush.

Someone else pointed out that's the reason the gas attendant runs your credit card and hands the card back to you so you can go in.

I guess the debate continues!!

