New Walmart Policies Target Customers in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania
How did Walmart become the "retailer of the people?"
Simple. Low prices.
Walmart has convinced shoppers that it offers the absolute lowest prices anywhere, so there's never a need to shop elsewhere.
And, well, they're not altogether wrong.
Walmart is the closest you'll get to a Costco or BJ's without paying a membership fee.
Walmart's brand is passable for most items and saves you even more money.
For years, savvy shoppers have taken advantage of Walmart's already-low prices and used coupons to get items for free.
It gets better. Walmart also allowed what is called 'overages.'
If a shopper finds an item on sale and uses a coupon worth more than the item's value, the customer will get cashback. Crazy, right?
READ MORE: Grocery Stores Missing From Our State
Well, all good things must end, as they say.
Walmart is no longer allowing overages, but that's not all.
According to Coupons in the News, the giant retailer is cracking down on customers who use coupons.
Walmart also has a new “limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day” rule.
An internal memo warns that “a hard stop will occur at the register” if more than four identical coupons are scanned.
This last one is likely what will make people the most upset.
Say goodbye to overrides.
An override at a store is when an associate or manager can "override" the register and decide the outcome of a transaction.
Walmart's fancy high-tech registers will now have the final say.
Oh, if you shop at Walmart, you need to know these codes.
