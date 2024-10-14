Why Every New Jersey Walmart Is Closing For 24 Hours

Every Walmart in New Jersey will close for an entire day, leaving many to wonder why. What's the reason for this unusual 24-hour closure and what day will they all shut down?

Get our free mobile app

With the holiday season right around the corner, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the day with their families.

It used to be common for people to line up and camp outside stores on Thanksgiving night to get the best Black Friday deals, but that trend has definitely shifted significantly in recent years.

It's the 5th year in a row now that Walmart will close on Thanksgiving.

Read More: Planning To Donate? Items Goodwill Stores In New Jersey Won’t Accept

With more and more people shopping online, the big rush to go shopping in-store isn't as popular as it used to be.

You can pretty much get all the same deals without having to leave your house and it's nice for employees to have the day off to spend with loved ones.

Photo by Caique Morais on Unsplash Photo by Caique Morais on Unsplash loading...

According to a recent statement from Walmart, they're offering inflation-free holiday meals earlier this year to help people save money.

Starting today and running through December 25th, in stores and online, you can save big on all the essentials to make your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner more affordable.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

"Walmart’s holiday meal offering serves up to 10 people and includes 28 customer favorites – everything from turkey (under $1/lb.!) and trimmings to dessert – for an incredible value of less than $7 per person."

$7 per person. That's some serious savings!

You better stock up now, waiting until Thanksgiving day to run out and pick up some last-minute items is no longer an option.

11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts The 'five finger discount' culture is strong at your local Walmart. Ever wonder what people are stealing most often? Check out this list. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca