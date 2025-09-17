In New Jersey, the fall brings the perfect kind of weather: not too hot, not too cold, and low humidity, which we love here in the Garden State.

It's the ideal time to get outside, especially in the evenings, and enjoy a refreshing walk, but how much walking are we really doing here in New Jersey?

How Many Steps Are New Jersey Residents Walking Daily?

With so many beautiful parks, trails, and beaches, are New Jerseyans getting outside and taking full advantage of everything the Garden State has to offer for walking?

WeWard released its State of Walking Report, showing how physically active Americans are, and more specifically, how active residents are in New Jersey.

The Average Daily Steps Per U.S. City

With an average of 6,947 steps per day, New York residents are the most active in the U.S., followed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In Newark, New Jersey, the average person takes about 6,603 steps a day, which is a decent amount considering the study had a benchmark of nearly 7,000.

Some More Key Takeaways From The WeWard Walking Study Include:

On average, women logged 28% fewer daily steps than men.

Older adults outpaced Gen Z by 15% more daily steps, potentially linked to differences in screen time.

Maybe this weekend we can get outside and enjoy the 10 best walking and hiking spots in New Jersey.

