Freehold Raceway Mall has always been a busy spot, but lately it feels like it is buzzing more than ever. The mall continues to be a go-to destination in New Jersey. With a solid mix of national brands, local favorites, and constant updates, it is clear that this mall is not slowing down anytime soon.

New Stores At Freehold Raceway Mall

One of the main reasons Freehold Raceway Mall remains busy is its wide range of stores and experiences. You can knock out errands at anchor stores, browse trending fashion brands, or just walk around with a coffee and people-watch. The food court and surrounding restaurants remain busy, making the mall feel more like a social hub than just a place to shop.

Seasonal events and community-focused activities also help keep things fresh. Shoppers like knowing that each visit might offer something new, like a special promotion.

Popular Denmark denim retailer Jack & Jones is opening soon, and shoppers are enjoying the newly opened Dick's House of Sport, Dry Goods, and others.

Von Maur Opening At Freehold Raceway Mall in 2027

Nordstrom closed its mall location in 2020. Since then, it's sat empty, or has been used seasonally as a Spirit Halloween. For years, shoppers have wondered which "next big store" would be taking that space over. We now have an answer.

Von Maur department store is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027. Think of this place like your classic department store, with a modern twist. Newsweek has recognized Von Maur as America's best department store for four consecutive years.

The retailer is known for its selection of clothing, shoes, and home goods from brands like Dagne Dover, Marine Layer, Bobbi Brown, Rhone, UNRL, Vuori, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Varley, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Happy Camp3r, Liverpool Los Angeles, and others. They are also well known for exceptional customer service and throwback services, like complimentary gift wrapping.

This space is massive, with three floors and 164,000 square feet of retail space. They plan to employ 150 full and part-time associates.

Freehold Raceway Mall remains a busy, lively place that feels connected to the community. With Von Maur on the way, the next few years look even brighter for this already active shopping destination.