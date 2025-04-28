It’s Time For You To Visit New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town
One of the premier travel websites around has named one New Jersey town the most underrated in the state.
Which New Jersey Town Is The Most Underrated?
It's hard to believe that there is any town in New Jersey that slips under the radar, but travel experts say there is.
And if you've ever been to this town, you know it should not be missed. It's quaint and charming and wonderful.
The question is, how can any awesome town in the middle of such a high-profile state get so little attention that it's considered underrated?
A Beautiful Huntedon County Town
Odds are it's not a Jersey Shore town. Based on the summer traffic on the Garden State Parkway, it's safe to say they've all been discovered.
And just as we expected, it's not a coastal town. It's an adorable town nestled in the heart of Hunterdon County.
The well-traveled folks at Love Exploring have named Frenchtown as the most underrated town in the Garden State.
The History Of Frenchtown, NJ
The original inhabitants of this town were the Lenni-Lenape tribe, according to the town's website.
The town was formed on April 4, 1867, by an act of the New Jersey Legislature, and now has deep roots in the art world, which date back to the early 1900s.
These days, happy visitors enjoy the beautiful parks and abundant recreation options of Frenchtown.
