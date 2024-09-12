Discover The Charm And Culinary Delights Of This Must Visit New Jersey Main Street

If you're a foodie or just looking for a new place to dine put this New Jersey town on your list of places to visit this fall.

It's home to some of the best restaurants in the area and was even named "one of the best dining towns in New Jersey."

Get our free mobile app

It's located about 5 miles outside Philadelphia in Camden County.

It's a beautiful South Jersey town with various boutiques, restaurants, and fun things to do.

Whether you're looking for casual or fine dining, Italian or Japanese, there are so many culinary options for every food lover to enjoy.

Discover The Charm And Culinary Delights Of Collingswood, New Jersey

This past weekend I spent the afternoon strolling along Haddon Avenue in Collingswood where we had dinner at one of the most amazing restaurants, Villa Barone.

It was a gorgeous day so we sat outside and had the most delicious meal.

I ordered the Vesuvio. It was so good! Breaded chicken cutlets served over a bed of spinach with mozzarella and tomato with tortellini alfredo.



View this profile on Instagram Villa Barone Restaurant (@villabaronecollingswood) • Instagram photos and videos

Read More: A Charming Must Visit Main Street In New Jersey

There are so many other great restaurants in Collingswood that we can't wait to go back and dine at Il Fiore, The Kitchen Consigliere, and Paloma Restaurante just to name a few.

It's a dry town so the restaurants are BYOB.

If you go this Saturday, September 14th, you can also check out the Collingswood Farmers Market and pick up some local produce and beautiful flowers.

There's always lots to do like fun street festivals, book fairs, concerts, and more.

Beautiful Collingswood, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza