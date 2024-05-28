Embracing Van Life: Freedom On Wheels In New Jersey

Does hitting the open road sound exciting?

Heading out on an adventurous road trip and sleeping in an RV rather than a hotel.

Now let's take it one step further, would you be able to live on the road?

Get our free mobile app

No place to come home to, but the freedom to go anywhere you want. The road would be your home.

Does that sound exciting or absolutely crazy?

I have to say I'm fascinated by this lifestyle.

I went out to the Grand Canyon a few years ago and got talking with a couple who live in their camper.

Their jobs are remote so they can go anywhere they want. They sold their house and are living on the road.

I love watching van life documentaries and follow a couple on Instagram who live on a bus with their 8 kids, one being a newborn! They converted an old school bus into a beautiful home.

I was reading an article in the Asbury Park Press recently.

They interviewed Steven Del Prete, owner of Nomad RV, a company in Toms River that converts vans into homes.

With homes in New Jersey being so expensive and people exhausted from their 9-5 jobs, tired of commuting into the city and being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, van life has become more and more popular over the years.

Many people can work remotely, and those old enough to retire are looking for a little adventure.

For many a van is way more affordable than rent or a mortgage payment.

Their website states:

Nomad RVs gets people outside closer to nature. We want to make that adventure as simplistic yet sophisticated as possible.

I would love to do this for maybe a month, but not sure if I could last on the road any longer than that.

Could you?

Read More: The Best Campground in New Jersey

LOOK: Popular NJ state park campground closed for the 2024 season A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can reserve, plus one location that will not reopen for the 2024 season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant