The latter part of 2024 was marred by the mystery of the drones flying in the skies of New Jersey. There is now an updated list of New Jersey towns with drone activity.

At the end of last year, you couldn't go 5 minutes without hearing someone talking about the mysterious drones flying over New Jersey and New York.

Where Are The Drones In The New Jersey Sky?

There was public clamor for answers about what they were, who they belonged to, and what they were doing.

We got some hollow answers from officials, some even saying we were mistaken and we weren't seeing them at all.

Despite that, no-fly zones were set up, officials promised to look into it, the holidays hit, and to no surprise to anyone, no official answers have been revealed to the public as of yet.

Updated Information On Drone Activity In New Jersey Towns

Not too long ago, we asked New Jersey residents to tell us where they were seeing drones, and we decided to ask again so we could all get a look at an updated list of New Jersey towns where residents have reported drone sightings.

There have been fewer sightings in the past month than before the New Year, but that doesn't mean no sightings have been reported.

We have added new towns to the original list of towns that reported drone sightings, so the following is a list of all towns where New Jersey residents reported to us they saw drones.

The Updated List Of New Jersey Towns With Drone Sightings As Reprted To Us

The original list was published in the first week of December 2024. The following is the complete list.

