A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated.

Truthfully, the Shore gets lots of love.

Get our free mobile app

For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches.

TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well.

Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that they considered underrated.

Full disclosure: I really dislike the way this website stereotypes New Jersey by using terms like "Joisey" and associating us with hair gel, tanning oil, Jaeger, and Red Bulls.

However, they got the vibe of this town pretty spot on.

They describe it as a:

low-key small town with big-city cool.

I think this gem of a town got picked because it has so many options for such a small town.

It's so convenient to enjoy upscale dining or hang out at a dive bar.

Usually, the two are within a couple of hundred feet of each other.

This article praised a historic theatre, comic book store, and food kitchen spearheaded by one of New Jersey's great musicians.

When it comes to dining, you can't go wrong with Dublin House, Catch 19, Red Rock Tap + Grill, Bueno Sera, and The Robinson Ale House.

Whether you're strolling downtown or relaxing in Riverside Garden Park, Red Bank is a shining star at the Jersey Shore that deserves this recognition.

Stacker recently revealed the 100 best places to live on the East Coast.

You have to imagine that Red Bank made the cut. It's just one of the many breathtaking Shore towns that are remarkable. Take a look at the list.