Sometimes you come across a really good, under-the-radar diner in New Jersey, and I found one in Manalapan.

Amazing Under-The -Radar Diner In Manalapan, NJ

So many great diners in New Jersey get positive publicity all the time, and that's terrific, because they deserve it. But some diners deserve just as much love and seem to be slightly under-the-radar.

I found an outstanding diner that I think should get as much love as we can give it. It's an understated diner that Manalapan residents know very well, but the rest of us might not.

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Have you ever been to Gus's Diner on Route 33 in Manalapan? If you haven't, there's no better time than now.

What Makes Gus's Diner in Manalapan So Special?

I love a classic New Jersey diner with a modern flare, and that is exactly what you get at Gus's every time you visit.

It's the simplicity of this great diner that makes it a can't-miss diner for me. It's everything a great New Jersey diner should be.

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The proprietors of Gus's Diner are Christos and Bessy Arvanitis, and they are no strangers to the New Jersey diner business.

Background For Gus's Diner, Manalapan, NJ

The Arvanitis' were owners of the legendary Colonial Diner and Millennium Diner, so it comes as no surprise that Gus's would have all the ingredients of a great Garden State diner.

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Christos and Bessy have owned Gus's for about a decade, and if you've never been there, we suggest you make a trip. New Jersey diners will especially love it.

Gus's Diner is one of the reasons New Jersey will always be known as the Diner Capital Of The World.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan