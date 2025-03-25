The Ultimate Year-Round New Jersey Bucket List
A well-known publication has released the fun things to do in New Jersey year-round. How many of them have you done?
Sometimes when you live somewhere, you don't take full advantage of all the amazing things around you.
There are so many great things to do in New Jersey, we wondered if residents of the Garden State take them for granted.
We are busy people and often don't have time for bucket list adventures, even if they are right here in our state.
We thought it would be fun to reveal the Reader's Digest list of things to do all year in New Jersey to find out how many of them New Jersey residents have actually done.
It's broken down into seasons. You can use this as your ultimate New Jersey bucket list. Here they are.
Winter
Spend time at the Kittatinny Mountains
Take a ride on the Philipsburg Polar Express
Go to the Morristown Christmas Festival
Spring
Go to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Newark
Lunch at Robinson Ale House In Red Bank
Hike at a state park
Visit JBJ Soul Kitchen
Check out the Cape May World Series of Birding
Summer
Visit the Wildwood, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, and Cape May beaches
Go to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
Don't miss Asbury Pak's Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Fall
Don't miss the Happy Day Farm Fall Festival
Visit Hallock’s U-Pick Farm in New Egypt
Take New Jersey's Lighthouse Challenge
How many of these places have you already been to? Don't feel bad if it's not a lot. We're busy people in New Jersey.
