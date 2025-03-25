The Ultimate Year-Round New Jersey Bucket List

A well-known publication has released the fun things to do in New Jersey year-round. How many of them have you done?

Sometimes when you live somewhere, you don't take full advantage of all the amazing things around you.

This Is The Ultimate New Jersey Bucket List For All Seasons

There are so many great things to do in New Jersey, we wondered if residents of the Garden State take them for granted.

We are busy people and often don't have time for bucket list adventures, even if they are right here in our state.

We thought it would be fun to reveal the Reader's Digest list of things to do all year in New Jersey to find out how many of them New Jersey residents have actually done.

Here Are The Best Things To Do In New Jersey In Each Season

It's broken down into seasons. You can use this as your ultimate New Jersey bucket list. Here they are.

Winter

Spend time at the Kittatinny Mountains

Take a ride on the Philipsburg Polar Express

Go to the Morristown Christmas Festival

Spring

Go to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Newark

Lunch at Robinson Ale House In Red Bank

Hike at a state park

Visit JBJ Soul Kitchen

Check out the Cape May World Series of Birding

Summer

Visit the Wildwood, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, and Cape May beaches

Go to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Don't miss Asbury Pak's Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Fall

Don't miss the Happy Day Farm Fall Festival

Visit Hallock’s U-Pick Farm in New Egypt

Take New Jersey's Lighthouse Challenge

How many of these places have you already been to? Don't feel bad if it's not a lot. We're busy people in New Jersey.

