The Ultimate Guide to the Best Thin-Crust Pizza in New Jersey

According to New Jersey residents in a recent poll, this is the best place in New Jersey to get thin-crust pizza. Let's see if you agree.

Many people who have eaten a great New Jersey pizza call our state the "pizza capital of the world".

New Jersey Residents Picking New Jersey's Best Pizza

So, being named the best pizza place in any pizza category is quite an honor in the Garden State.

Factor in that New Jersey residents bestowed the honor upon you, and it doesn't get much better.

That's why we asked New Jersey residents on social media to help us name the best pizzeria for thin-crust pizza in New Jersey.

The Three Best Pizzerias For Thin Crust Pizza In New Jersey

In this poll, Three New Jersey pizzerias stood head and shoulders above the rest of the great pizzerias in the state.

Here they are, from #3 to #1. See if you agree.

#3 Vic's Bradley Beach. If you are looking for an Italian restaurant/pizzeria new to the scene, Vic's isn't your place. It's been around since 1947 and is a Jersey Shore legend.

#2 Pete & Elda's/Carmen's. Many pizza lovers thought the legendary thin-crust at Pete & Elda's/Carmen's in Neptune would run away with the title, but the famous pizza got nudged out of the top spot in a close battle.

#1 Star Tavern. This world-famous thin-crust has a lot of fans in New Jersey. The pizzeria has been around for nearly 80 years, and according to your votes, is the best thin crust in the state known as the "pizza capital of the world".

There are hundreds of amazing Thin-crust pizzas in New Jersey. We respect them all, and congratulate our winners.

