New Jersey’s Ultimate Dream Job: Do You Agree?
When you think of your dream job, what comes to mind?
Does just thinking about it bring a smile to your face, or is it something you're actually living and doing right now?
What defines your ultimate dream job?
Is it a job that excites you, provides fulfillment, and challenges you?
Maybe it's a job that would provide lots of money and fame. Or is simply fun.
Whatever you consider your dream job to be, there's a study that shows the most searched-for dream jobs in each state.
What is New Jersey's dream job?
Business.CenturyLink ranked the jobs that had the most Google searches to determine the top dream job in each state.
Read More: Apply Now! Popular New Jersey Convenience Store Hiring Summer Positions At The Jersey Shore
Teachers, farmers, baseball players, and singers are just some of the jobs on the list, but if you had to guess, what would you say New Jersey's dream job is?
Is it yours too?
Most Googled Dream Job In Each State
Alabama - Lawyer
Alaska - Stay-at-Home Parent
Arizona - Video Game Developer
Arkansas - Police Officer
California - Pilot
Colorado - Comedian
Connecticut - Psychologist
Delaware - Farmer
Florida - Musician
Georgia - Veterinarian
Hawaii - Firefighter
Idaho - Teacher
Illinois - Mechanic
Indiana - Veterinarian
Iowa - Doctor
Kansas - Astronaut
Kentucky - Military Personnel
Louisiana - Nurse
Maine - Police Officer
Maryland - Singer
Massachusetts - Architect
Michigan - Politician
Minnesota - Video Game Developer
Mississippi - Teacher
Missouri - Baseball Player
Montana - Zoologist
Nebraska - President
Nevada - Actor
New Hampshire - Stay-at-Home Parent
New Jersey - Artist
New Mexico - Writer
New York - Engineer
North Carolina - Director
North Dakota- IT Specialist
Ohio - Veterinarian
Oklahoma - Pilot
Oregon - Comedian
Pennsylvania - Photographer
Rhode Island - Engineer
South Carolina - Actor
South Dakota - Teacher
Tennessee - Scientist
Texas - Military Personnel
Utah - Teacher
Vermont - Archaeologist
Virginia - Lawyer
Washington - Comedian
West Virginia - Farmer
Wisconsin - Police Officer
Wyoming - Zoologist
