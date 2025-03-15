New Jersey’s Ultimate Dream Job: Do You Agree?

When you think of your dream job, what comes to mind?

Does just thinking about it bring a smile to your face, or is it something you're actually living and doing right now?

Get our free mobile app

What defines your ultimate dream job?

Is it a job that excites you, provides fulfillment, and challenges you?

Maybe it's a job that would provide lots of money and fame. Or is simply fun.

Whatever you consider your dream job to be, there's a study that shows the most searched-for dream jobs in each state.

What is New Jersey's dream job?

CANVA CANVA loading...

Business.CenturyLink ranked the jobs that had the most Google searches to determine the top dream job in each state.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: Apply Now! Popular New Jersey Convenience Store Hiring Summer Positions At The Jersey Shore

Teachers, farmers, baseball players, and singers are just some of the jobs on the list, but if you had to guess, what would you say New Jersey's dream job is?

Is it yours too?

Most Googled Dream Job In Each State

CANVA CANVA loading...

Alabama - Lawyer

Alaska - Stay-at-Home Parent

Arizona - Video Game Developer

Arkansas - Police Officer

California - Pilot

Colorado - Comedian

Connecticut - Psychologist

Delaware - Farmer

Florida - Musician

Georgia - Veterinarian

Hawaii - Firefighter

Idaho - Teacher

Illinois - Mechanic

Indiana - Veterinarian

Iowa - Doctor

Kansas - Astronaut

Kentucky - Military Personnel

Louisiana - Nurse

Maine - Police Officer

Maryland - Singer

Massachusetts - Architect

Michigan - Politician

Minnesota - Video Game Developer

Mississippi - Teacher

Missouri - Baseball Player

Montana - Zoologist

Nebraska - President

Nevada - Actor

New Hampshire - Stay-at-Home Parent

New Jersey - Artist

New Mexico - Writer

New York - Engineer

North Carolina - Director

North Dakota- IT Specialist

Ohio - Veterinarian

Oklahoma - Pilot

Oregon - Comedian

Pennsylvania - Photographer

Rhode Island - Engineer

South Carolina - Actor

South Dakota - Teacher

Tennessee - Scientist

Texas - Military Personnel

Utah - Teacher

Vermont - Archaeologist

Virginia - Lawyer

Washington - Comedian

West Virginia - Farmer

Wisconsin - Police Officer

Wyoming - Zoologist

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022