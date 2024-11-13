Two New Jersey Towns Rank Among America’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities

Two New Jersey towns made a recent list of the most pet-friendly states in America.

Two NJ Towns Among The Most Pet-Friendly In America

We love our pets so much, and we treat them very well. And they treat us well, too. Despite that, you may not like where the top Garden State cities landed on the national list of the most pet-friendly cities.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

No matter where you are in the Garden State you will find a dog park, a dog beach, or a pet happy hour and that's an awesome thing.

But there are no New Jersey towns that have made the top 40 most pet-friendly cities in America.

Which New Jersey Towns Are The Most Pet-Friendly?

Here's the good news. Two New Jersey towns did make the top 50. To be specific, WalletHub says Newark is #44 and Jersey City is #47.

Photo by Raul Varzar on Unsplash

There are no other New Jersey cities on the list.

To be fair, we are talking cities, not towns here, so not every town in New Jersey qualifies, but somehow I think our state should have done better on this one.

There is no question that the Garden State loves dogs. As a matter of fact, at Bring Fido, we found 2 dozen dog-friendly beaches right here in New Jersey.

New Jersey does, however, have a pretty low percentage of pet owners, only 47% according to Quad Cities, with 29% owning dogs New Jersey's pet ownership percentage is the 5th lowest in the nation, so maybe we shouldn't be so surprised at our cities not ranking higher on the pet-friendly list.

