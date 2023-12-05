If you think your kids or your husband watch way too much TV, the viewing habits of New Jersey residents may surprise you.

We probably all watch TV a little less than we used to. There is no question about that, but television viewing does still take up a big chunk of our day.

It might not be as big a chunk as you might imagine, and it certainly is not as big as the chunk it's taking up in many other states in America.

When it comes to state rankings in this category, our position may surprise you in a good way. We're not watching as much TV in New Jersey as you might have originally feared.

It turns out we are consuming, on average, about 3 hours and 20 minutes a day of television in the Graden State, according to a report at Verizon.

You might think to yourself that 200 minutes of viewing a day is way too much, but it turns out there are 13 states in the country that watch TV more than we do.

And, which state watches the most TV in America? Congratulations to West Virginia, which logs 4 and a half hours a day watching their favorite shows.

In the meantime, we are still spending more time watching TV than we do sitting down to eat meals here in New Jersey, and we can probably do better than that.

