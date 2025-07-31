New Jersey is a top vacation destination, but where do Garden State residents dream of going more than anywhere else?

What Is The Top Vacation Destination For New Jersey Residents?

Vacation season is upon us, and we all need a break from our everyday surroundings. Where do New Jersey residents want to go when we dream of getting away from it all?

In the Garden State, we are surrounded by some of the best beaches, boardwalks, parks, and attractions the East Coast has to offer, but even we need to soak in something a little different from time to time.

Photo by American Green Travel on Unsplash Photo by American Green Travel on Unsplash loading...

So, we conducted some research to find out where Garden State residents would love to go when vacation time arrives.

Where Do New Jersey Residents Want To Vacation?

We found the answer we were looking for in an article published at Mental Floss, which listed the top out-of-state vacation spot for each state in America, and the one that topped the list for New Jersey might come as a surprise to you.

Read More: 4 Small New Jersey Towns Named Among America's Best

If you’re thinking Rome, Italy, Paris, France, or Madrid, Spain, you’re not even in the right continent.

Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash loading...

Maybe many of your friends vacation in Costa Rica or Cabo San Lucas. Those aren’t right, either, but you are getting a bit closer.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Vacation Destination Revealed

The out-of-state vacation more New Jersey residents are dreaming of is a trip to Puerto Rico.

Get our free mobile app

By comparison, our neighbors in New York are dreaming of a trip to Miami, Florida, and in Pennsylvania, the residents there dream of a vacation in Orlando, Florida.

It looks like we, and our neighboring state, deep down love the heat and humidity.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo