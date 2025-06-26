A recent study of internet data has revealed the top travel destination for New Jersey residents.

Top Vacation Destination For New Jersey Travelers

New Jersey is a vacation destination for people all over the world every year, but where do Garden State residents want to get away to when their vacation time rolls around?

One way to find out where New Jersey residents want to travel is to analyze internet data from residents of the Garden State.

Photo by INHYEOK PARK on Unsplash Photo by INHYEOK PARK on Unsplash loading...

That's what Mental Floss reported on. They acquired data from Google searches to find out which destinations Garden State residents wanted to find more information about.

Where Do New Jersey People Want To Vacation?

My first guess would have been Florida, since so many New Jersey residents wind up moving there.

I also hear about a lot of state residents traveling to Costa Rica, and I thought that might be a winning guess as well.

Photo by Anna Gru on Unsplash Photo by Anna Gru on Unsplash loading...

Neither of those guesses turned out to be the correct answer. So, which vacation is the top one for New Jersey travelers?

The Destination New Jersey Residents Search The Most

The vacation destination that residents of our state searched for more than any other is Puerto Rico.

The Garden State was one of two states where Puerto Rico was the top search. The other was Connecticut.

Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash loading...

And where do our neighbors in Pennsylvania want to vacation? They're heading to Orlando.

