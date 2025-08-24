The Best Hotel For Sleep Is Just A Short Drive From New Jersey

As the summer winds down and back-to-school stress begins to kick in, getting a good night's sleep becomes more important than ever.

We're busy running around doing a million things throughout the day here in New Jersey. Between work, a long commute, and juggling different activities at home, it's no surprise that many people are running on empty.

Most are lucky to get six hours of sleep a night, so the idea of 7-plus hours of uninterrupted rest in a comfortable bed sounds like a dream!

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash
If you're looking for a hotel that's not far from New Jersey, where you can recharge and get the best night's sleep ever, SleepJunkie conducted a study, using TripAdvisor review data, on the best hotels in America for sleep.

They looked at mattress comfort, room humidity, and nighttime noise levels, and found many of the top-rated spots are in more natural locations.

Find Out Where New Jersey Ranks For Hotel Sleep Quality

Unfortunately, there's none in the top 10 in New Jersey, although I recently spent the night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and slept incredibly well.

The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City was New Jersey's highest-ranked hotel at #117, and Congress Hall in Cape May came in at #128.

The Best Hotels In America For A Good Night's Sleep

#10 - Element Bozeman, Bozeman, Montana

#9 - The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport, Rhode Island

#8 - The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado

#7 - The Roosevelt New Orleans, New Orleans, Louisiana

#6 - Hotel Julien Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa

#5 - Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point, Ohio

#4 - Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront, Ocean City, Maryland

#3 - Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, Mount Washington, New Hampshire

#2 - The Historic Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach, Virginia

#1 - Skytop Lodge, Poconos, Pennsylvania 

