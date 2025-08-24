The Best Hotel For Sleep Is Just A Short Drive From New Jersey
As the summer winds down and back-to-school stress begins to kick in, getting a good night's sleep becomes more important than ever.
We're busy running around doing a million things throughout the day here in New Jersey. Between work, a long commute, and juggling different activities at home, it's no surprise that many people are running on empty.
Most are lucky to get six hours of sleep a night, so the idea of 7-plus hours of uninterrupted rest in a comfortable bed sounds like a dream!
Read More: Attention New Jersey Food Lovers: October Just Got Even Better
If you're looking for a hotel that's not far from New Jersey, where you can recharge and get the best night's sleep ever, SleepJunkie conducted a study, using TripAdvisor review data, on the best hotels in America for sleep.
They looked at mattress comfort, room humidity, and nighttime noise levels, and found many of the top-rated spots are in more natural locations.
Find Out Where New Jersey Ranks For Hotel Sleep Quality
Unfortunately, there's none in the top 10 in New Jersey, although I recently spent the night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and slept incredibly well.
The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City was New Jersey's highest-ranked hotel at #117, and Congress Hall in Cape May came in at #128.
The Best Hotels In America For A Good Night's Sleep
#10 - Element Bozeman, Bozeman, Montana
#9 - The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport, Rhode Island
#8 - The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado
#7 - The Roosevelt New Orleans, New Orleans, Louisiana
#6 - Hotel Julien Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa
#5 - Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point, Ohio
#4 - Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront, Ocean City, Maryland
#3 - Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, Mount Washington, New Hampshire
#2 - The Historic Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach, Virginia
#1 - Skytop Lodge, Poconos, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's 10 Most Haunted Hotels
Gallery Credit: Gianna
Inside Cape May County's Largest and Poshest Resort Hotel
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Hotels in Ocean City for Your Next Vacation
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley