What are the hottest real estate markets in America right now?

Several New Jersey towns made the list of real estate markets that are extremely hot right now.

According to Realtor.com, 27 New Jersey towns made the top 100 list, with the number one town in all of America located right here in the Garden State for March 2025.

That's pretty cool that we're home to the town on the top of the list!

It's great news for those who live in this Bergen County town, and 26 others in several counties throughout the state.

If you want to see if your neighborhood made the list of the hottest real estate markets in the United States, scroll below.

I have a friend who recently put her house on the market in Burlington County, in one of the towns that made this top 100 list, and she received so many offers on day one.

The longer her house was on the market, the better the offers!

One potential buyer even brought a gift, and another wrote a heartfelt letter expressing how much she would love to raise her family and watch her children grow up in the home.

She ended up getting well above the asking price, but since she also had to buy high in the same town, it kind of all evened out.

New Jersey towns ranked among the hottest real estate markets.

Here's the list of the New Jersey towns ranked among the top 101 hottest real estate markets in the country, according to Realtor.com.

