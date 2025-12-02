There is something so special about an amazing small-town restaurant, and a major food website has revealed the one you shouldn't miss in 2026.

New Jersey's Best Small Town Restaurant

As 2026 approaches, we're always looking for something new, and, since one of our favorite hobbies is eating, finding a great restaurant we've never tried is very appealing.

The problem is that New Jersey is a small state, and it's not easy to find a restaurant that we haven't heard of. If we do find one, it might be in one of our great small towns.

One major website decided to search the incredibly small towns of New Jersey to find a restaurant they would consider the best small town restaurant in New Jersey, as we head into 2026.

A New Jersey Restaurant You Must Try In 2026

It turns out the restaurant Cook Clean Repeat chose as the best is one of my favorite Jersey Shore restaurants.

This legendary New Jersey seafood restaurant is nestled on the water in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, and if you've never been there, you don't know what you're missing.

The best small town restaurant, according to these experts, is The Shrimp Box is beloved by locals and tourists alike and is one of the most popular eateries at the Jersey Shore in the summer.

The Shrimp Box In Point Pleasant Beach

If you want to give New Jersey's best small town restaurant a try, The Shrimp Box is located at 75 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach.

When you go, you will know why this is the experts' choice.

