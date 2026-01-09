Adventure Aquarium Earns Top Spot For Family Fun In 2026

It's an exciting week for Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

Just yesterday, I saw the announcement on social media about the arrival of the third African penguin chick of the season. So adorable! Going on now through January 19th, you can vote on the name, Scrappy, Zero, Flounder, or Toothless!

Get our free mobile app



Read More: Cutest Contest Ever! Help Name Adventure Aquarium’s New Penguin

And now USA Today 10Best is out with a list of fun things to do this year, and Adventure Aquarium made the list!!

Adventure Aquarium's New Sand Attraction Is A Family Hit

The Imagination Sand Station at Adventure Aquarium is named one of the best new attractions for 2026.

"Sand meets augmented reality in this hands-on play space where children sculpt the topography while learning about ocean and river habitats. Digital projections and animal identification displays add to the multisensory experience."

I LOVE Adventure Aquarium! It's a great place to visit this winter, and this attraction is just perfect for the kids! It'll keep them busy for hours!

Here's the full list of new attractions across the country.

List Of The Best New Attractions In America

Octagon Earthworks at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks - Newark, Ohio

Atlas9 - Kansas City, Kansas

EXP Rosemont - Rosemont, Illinois

Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana - Honolulu, Hawaii

The Tide Pool at The Florida Aquarium - Tampa, Florida

Conestee Nature Playscape - Greenville, South Carolina

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth - North Richland Hills, Texas

Fallen Fruit: ‘The Power of Pollinators (And Other Living Things)’ at Nevada Museum of Art - Reno, Nevada

Universal Epic Universe - Orlando, Florida

Imagination Sand Station at Adventure Aquarium - Camden, New Jersey

12 unconventional winter adventures at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Judi Franco