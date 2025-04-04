Top Florists For Prom And Wedding Season In New Jersey

Top Florists For Prom And Wedding Season In New Jersey

It's that time of year again - New Jersey prom season is here!

Picking out the perfect dress, getting alterations done, choosing the suit or tuxedo, shoes, transportation, and hair.

There's a lot to do!

And let's not forget the flowers!

And while it's prom season, wedding season in New Jersey will be here soon, too.

May through June and August through October are considered peak wedding months.

A beautiful corsage, boutonniere, or flower arrangement will surely add the perfect touch to all your occasions.

But where should you go for the best floral arrangements in New Jersey?

I thought it would be helpful to ask on social media where you would recommend going in the Garden State for beautiful flowers for an upcoming prom or wedding, and I got a lot of great recommendations.

Here's where you said the best places to go are..

Read More: The Most Gorgeous Proposal Spots In New Jersey This Spring

Top Florists For Prom And Wedding Season In New Jersey, According to YOU

Here are the flower shops that were mentioned repeatedly when I asked for recommendations.

The flowers look absolutely gorgeous!

1. Especially For You & Gift Shop in Freehold


2. Bouquets to Remember in Manasquan

3. Sayrewoods Floral and Event Design in Sayreville

4. Blooms on Point in Point Pleasant

 

 

 

5. Petal Street Flower Company in Point Pleasant

6. Jacqueline's Florist and Gifts in South Amboy

7. Added Touch Florist in Brick

8. Flower Bar in Toms River


9. Kirk Florist in Howell

10. Denis Florist & Flower Delivery in New Milford

Beautiful Flowers In New Jersey

