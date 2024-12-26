Which New Jersey Counties Made the List of the Richest in America?

Five New Jersey counties made the top 30 list of the richest counties in America, but just barely.

5 New Jersey Counties Are Among The Richest In America

New Jersey is home to five of the richest counties in America. Our top county is #15 on the list and is in some impressive company.

Photo by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash

If you or someone you know lives in Somerset County, congratulations! You are living the dream.

Yahoo! Finance put together the list of the richest counties in America. New York and California had their fair share of counties on the list as did Virginia.

Which New Jersey Counties Made The Richest List?

New Jersey was represented by five counties, and Somerset County landed at #15.

Google Maps

The data that put Somerset County on this exclusive list is jaw-dropping, to say the least. Here are some of the numbers for Somerset County:

Average Household Income: $180,078

Typical Home Value: $673,371

The Rest Of The Richest New Jersey Counties

The other four counties that made the list were, Morris, Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Bergen all with nearly equally impressive numbers.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

California holds 7 of the top 30 spots, New Jersey has 5 and Virginia has 4 of the top 30.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to us that so many New Jersey counties made the richest list since U.S. News & World Report named New Jersey the richest state in America just last year.

These Are The Richest Counties In America

In that report California was #5, Hawaii was at #4, Massachusetts was third and Maryland was 2nd.

For the record, the richest county in America is San Mateo County in California, where the average household income is $216,684 and the typical home value is $ 1,702,429.

California counties also rank #2 and #3, with Marin County and Santa Clara County respectively.

