New Jersey residents have spoken, and we now know the top boardwalk food for the summer of 2025.

New Jersey's Favorite Boardwalk Food

Boardwalk season is one of the most beloved times of the year at the Jersey Shore, and has been for generations.

Is there anything better than the sights and sounds of a Jersey Shore boardwalk? The sound of the rides, the kids laughing, and the seagulls singing?

If your answer to that is yes, there is something better than all that, then you must be a boardwalk food lover.

New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Boardwalk Food

We love all boardwalk food, and we're sure you do, too, but we wanted to know more. So, we took to social media to find out which food is the top Jersey Shore boardwalk food for 2025.

In addition to asking New Jersey residents on social media, we asked lots of Garden State people in person and on my radio show.

And even though none of it was scientific, we came up with the top 3 boardwalk foods at the Jersey Shore according to New Jersey residents.

No boardwalk food is bad, but which ones got more votes than any of the others? Here are the beloved boardwalk foods that made the top 3.

#3 Pizza - There is no occasion or time of the year when New Jersey pizza isn't an awesome idea, and when you're on the boardwalk, it tastes even better.

#2 Kohr's Ice Cream - Is there anyone who doesn't love the distinctive flavor of this boardwalk classic?

#1 Sausage & Pepper Sandwich - If you're doing it right, it's messy and it's the most delicious thing you'll have this summer.

All due respect to every other great beach food, this is a strong list.

