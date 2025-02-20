Craving Something Sweet? The Jersey Shore’s Top Bakeries You Have To Try
One of the best things about living in New Jersey is all the incredible bakeries.
No matter what sweet treat you're craving you'll be able to find it at one of the many fantastic bakeries throughout the state without having to drive very far.
Donuts, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, you name it!
Love it when you're at a party and you find out the cake came from your favorite spot in town making the celebration even sweeter.
There was a bakery in the town I grew up in where the line would wrap around the corner on holidays.
You know it's good when that happens!
BestofNJ.com put together a list of the best bakeries in the Garden State and several places at the Jersey Shore made the cut.
So what are considered the best Jersey Shore bakeries?
Here are the top 5 that were mentioned in the article.
Did your favorite make the list?
The Jersey Shore's Top Bakeries You Have To Try
Broad Street Dough Co.
Where: Freehold - Oakhurst - Wall
Bruno’s Bakery NYC
Where: Freehold
Confections of a Rock Star
Where: Asbury Park
Gaston’s Bakeshop
Where: Allentown
Turquoise Bakery & Cafe
Where: Marlboro
