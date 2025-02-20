Craving Something Sweet? The Jersey Shore’s Top Bakeries You Have To Try

One of the best things about living in New Jersey is all the incredible bakeries.

No matter what sweet treat you're craving you'll be able to find it at one of the many fantastic bakeries throughout the state without having to drive very far.

Donuts, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, you name it!

Get our free mobile app

Love it when you're at a party and you find out the cake came from your favorite spot in town making the celebration even sweeter.

There was a bakery in the town I grew up in where the line would wrap around the corner on holidays.

You know it's good when that happens!

BestofNJ.com put together a list of the best bakeries in the Garden State and several places at the Jersey Shore made the cut.

Read More: Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Will Not Reopen For The 2025 Season And Is Up For Sale

So what are considered the best Jersey Shore bakeries?

Here are the top 5 that were mentioned in the article.

Did your favorite make the list?

The Jersey Shore's Top Bakeries You Have To Try

Broad Street Dough Co.

Where: Freehold - Oakhurst - Wall

Bruno’s Bakery NYC

Where: Freehold

View this profile on Instagram Bruno's Bakery & Gelateria (@brunosnyc) • Instagram photos and videos

Confections of a Rock Star

Where: Asbury Park

Gaston’s Bakeshop

Where: Allentown

View this profile on Instagram Gaston���s Bakeshop (@gastonsbakeshop) • Instagram photos and videos

Turquoise Bakery & Cafe

Where: Marlboro

View this profile on Instagram Turquoise Bakery and Cafe (@turquoisebakeryandcafe) • Instagram photos and videos

SWEET! Top 5 Bakeries in Ocean County, Chosen By You Gallery Credit: Sue Moll

11 Bakeries You Don't Want To Miss Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto