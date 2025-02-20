Craving Something Sweet? The Jersey Shore&#8217;s Top Bakeries You Have To Try

Craving Something Sweet? The Jersey Shore’s Top Bakeries You Have To Try

CANVA

One of the best things about living in New Jersey is all the incredible bakeries.

No matter what sweet treat you're craving you'll be able to find it at one of the many fantastic bakeries throughout the state without having to drive very far.

Donuts, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, you name it!

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Love it when you're at a party and you find out the cake came from your favorite spot in town making the celebration even sweeter.

There was a bakery in the town I grew up in where the line would wrap around the corner on holidays.

You know it's good when that happens!

BestofNJ.com put together a list of the best bakeries in the Garden State and several places at the Jersey Shore made the cut.

Read More: Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Will Not Reopen For The 2025 Season And Is Up For Sale

So what are considered the best Jersey Shore bakeries?

Here are the top 5 that were mentioned in the article.

Did your favorite make the list?

The Jersey Shore's Top Bakeries You Have To Try

Broad Street Dough Co.

Where: Freehold - Oakhurst - Wall


View this profile on Instagram

Broad Street Dough Co. (@broadst_doughco) • Instagram photos and videos

Bruno’s Bakery NYC

Where: Freehold

 

 

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Bruno's Bakery & Gelateria (@brunosnyc) • Instagram photos and videos

Confections of a Rock Star

Where: Asbury Park


View this profile on Instagram

Confections Of A Rockstar AP (@confectionsofarockstar) • Instagram photos and videos

Gaston’s Bakeshop

Where: Allentown

 

 

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Gaston���s Bakeshop (@gastonsbakeshop) • Instagram photos and videos

Turquoise Bakery & Cafe

Where: Marlboro

 

 

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

 

Turquoise Bakery and Cafe (@turquoisebakeryandcafe) • Instagram photos and videos

SWEET! Top 5 Bakeries in Ocean County, Chosen By You

Gallery Credit: Sue Moll

11 Bakeries You Don't Want To Miss

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

The Items That Made These 12 South Jersey Bakeries Famous

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: New Jersey, bakeries, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM