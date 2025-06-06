Travel Experts At A Major Website Name New Jersey’s Top 5 Beaches
Travel experts at a major website have ranked the top beaches in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.
The Best Beaches In New Jersey
It's hard to determine a ranking for different beaches in New Jersey. Visitors are looking for so many other things.
If you are a family, you want the rides and boardwalk, plus an amazing beach. If you are a couple looking for a romantic time, you're looking for just the opposite.
If you're looking for amazing clubs and nightlife, your beach may be in a different town entirely.
Experts Reveal The Top 5 Beaches At The Jersey Shore
Your choice of best beach is very personal, so we give credit to the folks at U.S. News & World Report for tackling the difficult task of putting that all together and coming up with a list of the best beaches in New Jersey.
Read More: NJ Beach Ranks 2nd On The East Coast
Their list is extensive, spanning 14 beaches, but we decided to focus on the top 5, and it's a solid one.
Their list leans strongly to the quieter, more family-oriented beaches at the Jersey Shore, so if that's what you like, you're going to love this Top 5.
Here are the Top 5 beaches from their list of 14. It makes a great bucket list for this summer at the Jersey Shore.
The Top 5 Beaches In New Jersey
#5 Long Branch.
#4 Point Pleasant Beach
#3 Manasquan
#2 Cape May
#1 Stone Harbor
