Travel experts at a major website have ranked the top beaches in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

The Best Beaches In New Jersey

It's hard to determine a ranking for different beaches in New Jersey. Visitors are looking for so many other things.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a family, you want the rides and boardwalk, plus an amazing beach. If you are a couple looking for a romantic time, you're looking for just the opposite.

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

If you're looking for amazing clubs and nightlife, your beach may be in a different town entirely.

Experts Reveal The Top 5 Beaches At The Jersey Shore

Your choice of best beach is very personal, so we give credit to the folks at U.S. News & World Report for tackling the difficult task of putting that all together and coming up with a list of the best beaches in New Jersey.

Read More: NJ Beach Ranks 2nd On The East Coast

Their list is extensive, spanning 14 beaches, but we decided to focus on the top 5, and it's a solid one.

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

Their list leans strongly to the quieter, more family-oriented beaches at the Jersey Shore, so if that's what you like, you're going to love this Top 5.

Here are the Top 5 beaches from their list of 14. It makes a great bucket list for this summer at the Jersey Shore.

The Top 5 Beaches In New Jersey

#5 Long Branch.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#4 Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach Point Pleasant Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

#3 Manasquan

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#2 Cape May

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

#1 Stone Harbor

Photo by David Di Veroli on Unsplash Photo by David Di Veroli on Unsplash loading...

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo