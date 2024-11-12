We recently asked residents of Brick to name their favorite restaurant in town, and the results are in.

Brick is quickly becoming a go-to place for great meals. There are new restaurants and the ones we've loved for years.

Brick Residents Name Their Favorite Restaurant In Town

So, we asked the most knowledgeable Brick restaurant experts, the town's residents, which of the great restaurants in town is their current favorite, and the results are in.

After counting the votes, we narrowed it down to the top 4 restaurants in the town, and here they are.

The Top 4 Favorite Brick Restaurants According To You

#4 Beacon 70. The well-known Brick hot spot has great food and a true Jersey Shore environment. They have some of the best burgers in Ocean County. If you've never been there, get there soon. It's on Route 70.

#3 Manera's. They have two locations, one in Brick and the other in Manahawkin. It's a great steak and seafood restaurant, at 950 Cedar Bridge Ave. Their Sesame Encrusted Tuna is a fan favorite.

#2 Windward Tavern. Having been there recently, I vouch for the great food and the friendly atmosphere. Give it a try soon. They are located at 292 Princeton Ave. Try their Old Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie.

#1 Tuscany. Brick residents have told us that their #1 favorite Brick restaurant is the legendary Tuscany. The incredibly popular spot on Route 88 is one of the best family-owned and operated restaurants in the state.

We pay tribute to all the amazing Brick restaurants, and we thank you for your votes.

