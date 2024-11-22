Discover Manasquan’s Top 3 Favorite Restaurants According to Locals

Residents of the beautiful town of Manaquan have voted for their favorite restaurant in town and the results are in.

Manasquan is one of the most beautiful, family-oriented towns in New Jersey, and in addition to the amazing shopping, the stunning beach, and the lovely homes, there ae some amazing restaurants as well.

The Great Restaurants Of Manasquan

To ensure these great eateries get the love they deserve, we took to social media to ask Manaquan residents which restaurant in town is their favorite, and we have the results.

We love all the amazing restaurants in Manaquan, but here are the three that got the most votes in our unscientific poll.

Based on the votes of people who live in town, here are the town's favorite restaurants.

The Top Three Favorite Manasquan Restaurants

#3 Town Grill - When the website starts with "CelebratingThe Town We Live In" you know the love is mutual. The breakfast food is amazing, and they are open for lunch and dinner as well.

#2 Squan Tavern - A true family-run restaurant, and a legendary Jersey Shore spot, this amazing tavern got its humble beginnings in 1964 and has grown to be a town favorite over the last 60 years.

#1 Blend On Main - With an amazing menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and an incredibly loyal following, it's easy to see why Manasquan residents are in love with Blend on Main.

There are many other great restaurants in Manasquan, like Four Winds Restaurant, Qua Pizza., and Buoys, all of which got votes as well. We suggest you try them all.

