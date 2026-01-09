Tommy's Tavern and Tap Is Expanding With New Locations In New Jersey

I'm a huge fan of this restaurant, so it's exciting to hear that they're opening even more locations across the Garden State, especially as they expand more into North Jersey.

The one by me is always packed! It's a great place to meet up with friends for wings, burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

The popular family-owned chain already has several locations throughout New Jersey, including Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Edgewater, Sea Girt, Wayne, and now two more are coming soon!

Tommy's Tavern and Tap Opening in Ledgewood and Paramus

Tommy's has an expansive menu with dozens of amazing beers on tap.

My go-to menu item is always the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. The creamy pesto sauce is absolutely delicious, along with the roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella. I'm all about that pesto sauce! It's so good!

It was announced on social media that the Ledgewood location is expected to open this fall at 303 Route 10.

The second location in Parumus at Bergen Town Center is expected to open in the spring of next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy's Tavern + Tap (@tommystaverntap)

And don't forget Tommy's is also coming to Toms River this spring.

It'll be here soon!

