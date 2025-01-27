New Jersey’s TikTok Obsession: How The Garden State Ranks Among The Most Addicted States
If you're still stressing about the overall uncertainty of TikTok, you're not alone.
For many, TikTok is more than just an app.
It's a way to unwind, connect with others, create fun content, promote a business, or maybe promote their own business.
President Trump signed an executive order on Monday to pause the federal TikTok ban for 75 days.
However, Apple and Google haven't put the app back on their platforms so you can't install it on your phone.
If you deleted it leading up to the ban you're out of luck.
That's exactly what a friend of mine did, in a sudden burst of anger the night before the ban, which lasted less than 24 hours, she got rid of it and now can't get it back.
Just how TikTok-obsessed are we here in New Jersey?
New data shows we're not as obsessed as some other states, with Nevada leading the way as the state that would miss TikTok the most with 3,902 searches per 100,000 people.
The company Socially Powerful analyzed 30 of the most popular TikTok-related keywords, including "TikTok," "TikTok app," "TikTok store" and "download TikTok," in each state over the past year.
They calculated which states had the most TikTok-related searches per 100,000 people.
Here's where New Jersey ranks on the list of most TikTok-obsessed states.
The Most TikTok-Obsessed States
1. Nevada
2. New York
3. Virginia
4. New Jersey
5. Florida
6. California
7. Washington
8. Georgia
9. Texas
10. Arizona
The state with the least amount of interest is Montana.
Followed by Wyoming, Vermont, West Virginia, and Maine.
