Guy Fieri loves New Jersey. It's also safe to say that New Jersey loves Guy Fieri.

Guy regularly stops in The Garden State for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Can you imagine how exciting it must be to see Mr. Flavortown pulling up in his '68 Camaro?

For restaurant owners, it's not all fun and games.

Eric Goerdt, owner of Northern Waters Smokehaus in Duluth, Minnesota, told Twin Cities Business in 2015 that appearing on an episode of "Triple D" cost him about $15,000 in ingredient and cleaning costs. 15 grand...what?!

Thoma also said in the same article that he had to close Smack Shack for four days and that the episode cost his business an estimated $12,000 to film.

This is common with eateries that appear on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The good news is that being featured on DDD will compensate for any lost money.

The episode can air for up to a year, though.

Have you ever wondered which Triple D visits were considered the best?

Delish compiled all the eateries featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. There are over 1,400 of them.

Then, they went state-by-state to pick the one location that stood out.

Is it any surprise that a diner was named New Jersey's best restaurant on DDD?

The award goes to Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. Eat heavy.

Not only is the food excellent, but it's one of the few Jersey diners that is still open 24 hours a day.

They also do all of their baking on-site.

Delish said:

New Jersey loves an old-fashioned diner, but Clifton's Tick Tock Diner has them all beat. The eatery is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers up traditional diner fare that is seriously delicious. While nothing on the menu disappoints, we recommend the classic cheeseburger and fries combo.

How many New Jersey Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have you seen on Food Network?

Check out every NJ spot Guy has featured on the show.

