Times are tight, and we're all trying to save money wherever possible.

Many times, Walmart is the first destination for the best prices.

Walmart is a good bet in most cases. However, there are some items that you should avoid.

The reasons vary. Let's start with quality.

How often have you seen an unbelievable deal and said, "This is too good to be true?"

You know the saying: if it's too good to be true, it usually is.

Take furniture, for example. You walk up to a sofa with a price tag that makes you smile.

Be sure to inspect that piece carefully because usually, the lower price means lower quality.

Sure, taking "the deal" is tempting, but why buy lower-quality furniture only to have to replace it in a year?

Experts say that, in most cases, you're better off spending a little extra for better quality. Not only is it nicer to enjoy, but it will last much longer, and you'll save money in the long run.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for." Walmart's produce is decent, but it's not the same as what you'd find at a Shoprite or similar market.

While we're on the topic of saving money, Walmart's "price drops" can be pretty significant, so you should never assume that they always have the lowest prices.

Shopping pros say always to compare Amazon prices before picking something up at Walmart.

You'd be surprised at how often Amazon will save you money. Of course, Walmart would be the better option if you needed an item immediately.

Kiplinger suggests that you think twice before purchasing these items at Walmart.

