Have you ever seen a ghost in New Jersey? If you want to, we have prepared the ultimate New Jersey ghost hunter guide for you.

There are thousands of New Jersey ghost stories, and plenty of published books dedicated to the topic.

The Ultimate New Jersey Ghost Hunters Guide

If you are the kind of person who doesn't believe and has to see for yourself, our research may come in handy for you.

We have searched far and wide to see where experts all over the internet suggest you venture if you want to see a ghost with your own eyes.

If you're thinking that Cape May is a good starting point, you're right. According to Southern Mansion, you can visit any of the top 5 places on their list.

The Most Ghostly Places In Cape May

They are Emlen Physicks Estate, Congress Hall, Southern Mansion, Hotel Macomber, and The Cape May Lighthouse.

If you want a chill up your spine from the most haunted road in New Jersey, then take a ride on Clinton Road in West Milford, recently named by Sixt the most haunted road in America and the 2nd most haunted in the world. Yes, the world.

If you want to make your ghost hunting a sleepover in the Garden State, Haunted Rooms America says these are the five best bets.

The Hotels That Might Have New Jersey Ghosts

You can stay the night at the Grenville Hotel in Bayville, the Union Hotel in Flemington, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, Angle of the Sea in Cape May (I can personally vouch that that one should be on the list), and the most haunted hotel in New Jersey, Widow McCrea House in Frenchtown.

And finally, have a drink at one of New Jersey's most haunted bars, nj.com suggests you try The Shore House in Point Pleasant, Harper's Pub in Clementon, or Tavro 13 in Swedesboro, among others.

And many sources suggest you spend some time in the vast area known as the Pine Barrens for your chance to encounter the infamous Jersey Devil.

Good luck in your journeys, and be careful.

