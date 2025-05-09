If you're looking for a great flea market to explore this spring in New Jersey, this is a must-visit destination.

Open since 1929, it's considered one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the Delaware Valley.

With over 65 indoor retail stores and a huge outdoor area, you're almost guaranteed to find something to take home, from cosmetics and toys to houseware items, sunglasses, pet supplies, and much more.

With all that shopping, you'll be sure to work up an appetite.

Make sure you stop at the Amish Market for the most delicious pies and cakes!

And don't forget to take home some fresh fruit and flowers.

I asked on social media for the best flea market in New Jersey and got a huge response.

New Egypt Flea Market Village, Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market, Englishtown Flea Market, and Allaire Village Flea Market all made the list, but there's one New Jersey flea market that was the clear winner.

Your Vote For The #1 Flea Market In New Jersey is the Columbus Flea Market

Situated on Route 206 in Columbus, New Jersey, the Columbus Farmers Market is just minutes from the New Jersey Turnpike and 295, making it easy to get there from anywhere in New Jersey.

I was there this fall and made sure to stop at Pete's Pizza for a delicious slice of tomato pie!

Put the Columbus Flea Market on your spring bucket list!

Hours of Operation - Outdoor Flea Market

Thursday - 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Saturday - 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Sunday - 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Hours of Operation - Indoor Farmers Market

Thursday - 8 am - 8 pm

Friday - 10 am - 8 pm

Saturday - 8 am - 8 pm

Sunday - 8 am to 5 pm

