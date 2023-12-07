There are roads in New Jersey that we all avoid, but I think I found the single most frustrating road in the entire state.

The key to this whole conversation is the definition of the word frustrating. There are worse New Jersey roads to drive on in the Garden State than the one I chose for this article.

But we are not talking about the worst roads. Nobody wants to be on the New Jersey Turnpike near the airport.

And no one wants to travel south on the Garden State Parkway anywhere near the weekend in any of the summer months.

The difference between those roads and the one I'm talking about is that you expect traffic on those roads at those times and in those places.

The single-lane road to and from hell that I am discussing today is Route 33 through Monmouth County, and there is one simple reason this road drives me crazier than any other local road ever has.

In and of itself, Route 33 from the Collingwood Auction to Freehold should be a pretty quick, eventless ride.

That is of course unless you get behind one single car that is going at 20 mph. It is at this moment that you become an unwilling participant in a conga line of cars that stretches to eternity and back.

And the frustration is that there is literally no recourse. If that driver is heading from Farmingdale to Freehold Raceway Mall, you better call your spouse and tell them you may be late for dinner, and you might even miss breakfast

That is what I mean by frustration. One car can cost you what seems like an hour. Welcome to Route 33

