Experts Announce The Best Pasta In New Jersey – Do You Agree?

There might be nothing more sacred than the love between New Jersey residents and our pasta, and one group of experts has named the best pasta in the state.

Photo by Danijela Prijovic on Unsplash Photo by Danijela Prijovic on Unsplash loading...

There are a few things in New Jersey that border on impossible. You can never explain why everything is so expensive, you'll never know why road construction never gets finished, and you'll never be able to have everyone agree on the state's best pasta.

Which Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In New Jersey?

You'd have to be brave to pronounce one restaurant in New Jersey as the best for pasta, but one website was courageous enough to give it a try.

We respect the website Foodie Haven for naming their choice for New Jersey's best pasta, knowing that almost every Garden State resident would have a passionate position on the matter.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Let's pay tribute to the restaurant they chose. They have declared that Roman Nose in Jersey City is the state's best.

Where Can I Get Great Pasta In New Jersey?

Let's start by saying that the name is one of the greatest restaurant names ever, and according to these foodie experts, the pasta's quality matches that name's quality.

Read More: New Jersey's Top 5 Restaurants

Roman Nose is beloved by customers from all over the state and beyond, and now it holds the lofty title of Best Pasta in New Jersey.

Photo by Emanuel Ekström on Unsplash Photo by Emanuel Ekström on Unsplash loading...

This amazing trattoria is located at 125 Newark Ave in Jersey City, and it should be on every Italian food lover's bucket list.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for my favorite, I'd recommend you head to a great little place called Graziano's in Point Pleasant.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo