It's hard to hide anything in New Jersey, but there is a great hidden gem restaurant in the Garden State that you have to try.

New Jersey's Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Finding a hidden gem in New Jersey is difficult, especially for a great Garden State restaurant.

Most Garden State residents are willing to share their great food finds in our state, and word gets around quickly.

How is it possible, then, to find a restaurant in our state that has been kept a secret?

Great New Jersey Hidden Gem Restaurant

We were curious to see which restaurant Lovefood chose as the best hidden gem restaurant in New Jersey for a couple of reasons.

First, we wanted to see if we had ever heard of it, and secondly, we want to make sure we try it if we haven't already.

The restaurant they chose is an adorable little place in Belford, and it's called Belford Bistro.

Great Restaurant In Belford, New Jersey

All it takes is one look at their menu to know the dining experience at this restaurant will be like no other you've experienced.

Here are some examples from the appetizer menu. Wouldn't you love to try Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese Salad or Baby Gem Caesar Salad?

When you move on to the pasta, you'll find delicious-sounding dishes like Goat Cheese Ravioli and Gnocchi, and Angry Shrimp.

This restaurant sounds amazing, and like most things in New Jersey, it won't be a secret for long, so get there as soon as you can.

Belford Bistro is located at 870 Main St. in Belford.

