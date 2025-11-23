If you spend any time eating and drinking your way around the Jersey Shore, you know that certain spots feel like part of the neighborhood’s DNA. The kind of place where the walls tell stories, the regulars have their own seats, and the menu rarely changes because nobody wants it to. One of those long-time hangouts just got a new owner, and locals are already buzzing about what it means.

Who Took Over The Ark in Pt. Pleasant Beach?

The real estate side of the deal was handled by Bielat Santore & Company, a name that pops up a lot when Jersey bars and restaurants change hands. The new owner, Mort Nase, is not exactly a rookie either. He has more than forty years in the business and has been part of some very well-known Shore restaurants. Before running his own places, he spent years as the general manager at Frankie’s in Point Pleasant. In 2012, he bought the Windward Tavern in Brick.

So when word got out that he was stepping into another beloved local spot, people paid attention. They are also nervous that the charm of "the dark Ark" would fade with new leadership. Do they dare get rid of the carved tables?

What Happens When A Jersey Classic Gets A New Boss?

The Ark Pub and Eatery opened in 1976 and has been a familiar stop for burgers, seafood, cold drinks, and a cozy English pub vibe. It first changed owners in 2008 when brothers Tony and Dan Bartone took over. New owner Mort says he plans to take some time to see how things run, figure out what customers love the most, and only tweak stuff in ways that keep its personality intact.

The Ark is open seven days a week from late morning through to the early hours. And in case you are keeping track, this is not the company’s only major move this year. Bielat Santore & Company also completed the sale of Dempster’s Sports Pub in Mount Holly, another local favorite with a big sports crowd.

For fans of Shore institutions, it looks like The Ark is staying exactly what it has always been for now. One small request from the author: please keep the port wine burger.