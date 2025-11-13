Driving during the holidays can be extremely stressful in New Jersey. Everyone's in a hurry to get somewhere!

Traffic is heavier than usual, tempers run high, and it takes a lot more patience, which, let's be honest, we often don't have here in the Garden State, to get where you're going safely.

You just want to be sitting down with your family and a plate full of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, but instead you're stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Turnpike!

AllState is out with a new study and the riskiest times to drive during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

With millions of people getting ready to hit the roads, the study highlights the busiest travel times and the risky behaviors we need to watch out for while driving.

Holiday Driving In New Jersey Brings Risks And Congestion

According to the report, some of the riskiest driving behaviors include:

- "Phone handling jumps Tuesday night and Sunday evening – Up 10% as drivers head out and return home from holiday plans."

- "Speeding peaks Sunday morning – Up 11% as drivers race home from the long weekend."

- "Hard braking surges Thursday midday – Up 13%, likely from last-minute errands and local congestion."

The busiest time to be out on the roads is 11 am to 3 pm throughout the week and afternoons around 3 pm to 7 pm, Monday through Wednesday.

