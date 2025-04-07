How Safe Are Teenage Drivers In New Jersey? A Look At State Rankings And Crash Data

As a parent, it's an exciting yet incredibly nerve-wracking time when your teenager starts driving.

The mix of their inexperience and all the potential dangers they could face on the road makes it all the more stressful.

Although you never stop worrying, those early driving years are definitely filled with constant anxiety.

Just how safe are teenage drivers in New Jersey?

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, young drivers are about four times more likely to be involved in fatal traffic crashes than older drivers.

To determine which states have the worst teenage drivers, the ConsumerAffairs Research Team reviewed fatal crash data involving drivers between the ages of 15 and 19.

After examining fatalities linked to teens speeding, driving under the influence, and engaging in bad driving behaviors, it turns out, New Jersey has the best teen drivers across all 50 states.

Research shows New Jersey has the lowest rate of fatalities involving teen drivers in the nation and had zero fatalities involving teens driving under the influence in 2022.

Here is a list of the states with the best and worst teen drivers.

States With The Best Teen Drivers

#5 - Hawaii

#4 - New York

#3 - Maryland

#1 - New Jersey

States With The Worst Teen Drivers #5 - Oklahoma #4 - Missouri #3 - Delaware #2 - Wyoming #1 - Montana There are several ways teenagers can stay safe when behind the wheel. It's recommended that they limit the number of passengers, be extra careful while driving at night, increase responsibility gradually, and choose a safe vehicle.

