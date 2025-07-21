Shore Thing Scratch-Off Brings Huge Jackpot To New Jersey School Teacher

Shore Thing Scratch-Off Brings Huge Jackpot To New Jersey School Teacher

Imagine getting a lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift and hitting it big!

Well, that's exactly what happened to a New Jersey public school teacher who hit the jackpot with a scratch-off given to her by a parent.

And just wait until you hear how long she had the ticket in her car before realizing she was a big winner.

School Year-End Gift Turns Into $500,000 Prize

The teacher, who would prefer to remain anonymous, as well as the school, won $500,000 on the $10 The Shore Thing ticket that she received as an end-of-the-year gift from a parent.

She had it in her car for nearly a month!

“I had a stack of cards as gifts, and I had forgotten I left them there,” the teacher said while claiming the prize at the New Jersey Lottery office in Lawrence, Mercer County. “One morning, I went out to the car and thought that I’d see if I won any gas money,” according to NJ.com.

One thing's for sure - she's got enough gas money now to last a long, long time!

Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased In Ocean County

NJ.com reports that, according to lottery records, the winning ticket was purchased at Gurdev Gas on Route 9 in the Bayville section of Berkeley.

The game started a few months ago, and this winning scratch-off is the first of three $500,000 tickets to be claimed for the game.

That's what makes New Jersey lottery tickets such a great gift!

No one really expects to win, especially not that kind of money.

And if you think $500,000 sounds like a lot, wait until you hear about the biggest jackpots in U.S. history.

