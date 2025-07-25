An Important Update Every New Jersey Target Shopper Should Know About

An Important Update Every New Jersey Target Shopper Should Know About

Photo by Shabaz Usmani on Unsplash

For over a decade now, we've been able to enjoy this amazing Target perk, but now it's officially coming to an end, leaving shoppers a bit confused.

When making any purchase, you always want to feel like you're getting the best deal, right?

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

And for many years at Target, you knew you weren't paying more than the cost on Amazon or Walmart, because you were able to request a price match at the time of purchase or within two weeks of making your purchase.

However, things are about to change!

Say Goodbye To Price Matching At Target

Photo by Abhinav Bhardwaj on Unsplash
loading...

Read More: It’s The Starbucks Secret That Every New Jersey Resident Needs To Know

Target will continue to match prices from other Target locations and its online store, but you'll no longer be allowed to match other retailers, NJ.com reports.

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash
loading...

“We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more,”  said a Target spokesperson.

Last Call For Price Matching At Target Before It Disappears

The countdown is on as Target is set to end its popular price-matching policy.


View this profile on Instagram

Target (@target) • Instagram photos and videos

Target’s current price-matching policy will end on Monday, July 28th, so you still have a few more days to take advantage of getting the lowest price around, guaranteed.

19 Stores We Miss Shopping for Back to School Clothes

When we think of shopping for clothes to go back to school, we think about fighting with mom. JK, lol. Doesn't EVERY kid though? We take a look back at stores we miss.

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM