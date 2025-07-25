For over a decade now, we've been able to enjoy this amazing Target perk, but now it's officially coming to an end, leaving shoppers a bit confused.

When making any purchase, you always want to feel like you're getting the best deal, right?

And for many years at Target, you knew you weren't paying more than the cost on Amazon or Walmart, because you were able to request a price match at the time of purchase or within two weeks of making your purchase.

However, things are about to change!

Say Goodbye To Price Matching At Target

Target will continue to match prices from other Target locations and its online store, but you'll no longer be allowed to match other retailers, NJ.com reports.

“We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more,” said a Target spokesperson.

Last Call For Price Matching At Target Before It Disappears

The countdown is on as Target is set to end its popular price-matching policy.



Target’s current price-matching policy will end on Monday, July 28th, so you still have a few more days to take advantage of getting the lowest price around, guaranteed.

