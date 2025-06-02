As we gear up for swim season at the Jersey Shore, we're being reminded to keep safety in mind, especially when choosing a bathing suit for the kids.

When you see a cute bathing suit design or pattern, you may be thinking more about whether it's the right fit and if it's in the right price range.

However, there's something else that experts are saying should be top of mind.

The color of the bathing suit!

Certain swimsuit colors should be avoided when choosing the right swimwear for kids.

Summer Fun In New Jersey Starts With Safe Swimsuit Choices For Kids

Whether your little ones are swimming in a pool, lake, or splashing around in the ocean this summer, we should be looking for bathing suit colors that stand out and are easier to spot when underwater.

While some colors are considered more dangerous and should be avoided.

Swimsuit colors were recently put to the test!

ALIVE Solutions Inc. helps provide water safety education and resources, and was recently featured on Today.

They tested bathing suit visibility in both pools and open water to see which colors were best, and they determined that the brighter, the better.

Seems like common sense, but it's always good to be reminded, especially at the start of the season.

So, what are considered the best colors, and which colors are the most dangerous?

Here's what they found...

The Best Swimsuit Colors to Spot Underwater

Neon Pink

CANVA CANVA loading...

Neon Yellow

CANVA CANVA loading...

Neon Green

CANVA CANVA loading...

Neon Orange

CANVA CANVA loading...

The Worst Swimsuit Colors to Spot Underwater

White

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-05-28T100702.040 loading...

Light Blue



CANVA CANVA loading...

