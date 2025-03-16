Critically Acclaimed Sushi Restaurant Named The Best In New Jersey

One of the most respected foodie websites has crowned an amazing New Jersey restaurant the best sushi place in the state.

It's not just pizza, Italian food, and diners in New Jersey. The Garden State has also become famous for having some of the best sushi restaurants.

Which NJ Sushi Restaurant Has Been Named The Best?

We couldn't wait to hear the results when we heard that one of the most popular foodie websites, Lovefood, had compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state.

Which amazing New Jersey sushi restaurant caught their attention? Anyone who has had sushi in Fort Lee may have an idea.

According to these foodie experts, if you're looking for the Garden State's best sushi, then you should head to the critically acclaimed Sushi Aoki in Fort Lee.

The Chef Is Legendary At This New Jersey Sushi Restaurant

The legendary Masashi Aoki is the owner and chef of this incredible sushi restaurant. He moved to the U.S. in 1987 and has been one of the area's premiere chefs.

A visit to Sushi Aoki is not just a meal; it's a true dining experience, and it should be on every New Jersey resident's dining bucket list.

If you haven't been there yet, make plans to have a meal there soon. They are located at 215 Main St. in Fort Lee, and they take reservations.

And remember to support all your favorite local New Jersey restaurants. It's good for all of us.

