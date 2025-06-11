We're constantly hearing about prices going up, and rarely hear about costs coming down in New Jersey.

However, that's about to change with a popular supermarket, with several locations in New Jersey, expected to slash prices this summer by nearly 25 percent, and in some cases up to 33 percent!

Wow! That's certainly a welcoming change, considering that's usually never the case.

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

I'm already a fan of this supermarket, and now I'm even a bigger fan!

It's shocking when you realize how much money you just spent when leaving a supermarket, especially when you only have a few items to show for it.

This is great news that a store in New Jersey wants to keep money in your pockets this summer.

Aldi Is Slashing Prices On Nearly 400 Items This Summer

Going on now through Labor Day, Aldi is cutting prices on hundreds of items.

Aldi Chief Commercial Officer Scott Patton told USA Today:

Summer’s for grilling out, camping, concerts, and quality time with friends and family – not stressing over grocery bills," he said. "That’s why we decided to offer even lower prices on ALDI favorites all summer long. Our unique business model with smaller store footprints, 90% private brands and strong supplier partnerships means we can deliver real savings where other grocers can’t.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Read More: Wawa Continues To Expand In New Jersey With A New Location Opening Soon In Ocean County

Aldi Items Seeing Price Cuts This Summer



View this profile on Instagram ALDI All The Time (@aldiallthetime) • Instagram photos and videos

USA Today listed the items below as just some of the many Aldi items that will cost a little less this summer!

Clancy’s: Chili Lime Potato Chips - was $1.89, is now $1.79.

Friendly Farms: 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk – was $4.39, is now $3.89.

Millville: Protein Pancake Mix – was $3.79, is now $3.49.

Mama Cozzi’s: Mini Pizza Bagels – was $6.29, is now $5.99.

Summit: Popz Prebiotic Soda - was $1.59, is now $1.49.

Definilety something to consider when deciding which supermarket to go to, especially if you're looking to stretch your budget as much as possible.

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant