When you're at the supermarket and it's time to pay do you choose self-checkout?

Many, including myself, prefer self-checkout because it's usually faster.

However, there are some people who are so SLOW that they leave us waiting forever. I definitely have some self-checkout pet peeves.

People who just don't know how to work the machine drive me crazy, but no one gets more annoyed than grocery store clerks who are nearby waiting to rescue customers.

Get our free mobile app

If you find yourself asking for help from time to time or clogging up the line, here are some secrets people who work at supermarkets throughout New Jersey want you to know.

This is also good information for the people who think they're doing it right because maybe you're NOT.

Here's what we need to know, according to Taste of Home.

RULE NUMBER 1

Skip the self-checkout if you have coupons. It slows down the process and people behind you don't have the patience.

Photo by Simon Kadula on Unsplash Photo by Simon Kadula on Unsplash loading...

RULE NUMBER 2

Punch in the PLU code. Great advice! No one has time for you to scroll through all the different fruits and vegetables to find the right one. Just type in the PLU code and be done.

RULE NUMBER 3

Scan in the order you want to bag. Boxes, cans and heavy items first. The more organized you are the quicker you'll be.

RULE NUMBER 4

Set items in the bagging area even if you don't bag them. Most machines weigh the item so you can't switch things. It also cuts down on shoplifting.

Photo by Hobi industri on Unsplash Photo by Hobi industri on Unsplash loading...

RULE NUMBER 5

Skip self-checkout if you have more than 20 items. You're more likely to make mistakes if you have a lot of items.

RULE NUMBER 6

Use your shopping partner to your advantage. When shopping with someone else, work as a team. One person scans and the other bags.

RULE NUMBER 7

Remember to bring your bags. Press the "I brought my own bag button."

Photo by iMin Technology on Unsplash Photo by iMin Technology on Unsplash loading...

See how New Jersey compares to other states when it comes to how much we spend at the supermarket each month.

I'm a little surprised with our state's ranking, after all this is New Jersey.

Is that the average amount you spend each month?

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant