Think back to your summer job as a kid.

Maybe you were a lifeguard at the Jersey Shore, worked at your local swim club, or were a camp counselor.

As a teenager, in my opinion, any job that allowed you to work outside during the summer was definitely the coolest.

What is that job for you that you look back on and think, That was the best summer job ever?!

Turns out, you can find some of the coolest summer jobs right here in New Jersey.

The Best Summer Work Opportunities In New Jersey

Career.io came out with a list of America's best summer jobs for 2025 by polling Gen Z to see what temp jobs they're most interested in this summer.

In Maine, you could be a food sampler, and if you live in Arkansas, you can be a pool concierge.

Both sound pretty cool, but for those looking for a summer job in New Jersey, you can find some pretty awesome jobs here, too.

Cool Summer Jobs in New Jersey

Here in the Garden State, several jobs made the list.

These are the jobs you can have fun doing while also getting paid.

Here are the 7 jobs that made the list!

Entertainment Character Performer at Six Flags Great Adventure

Nature Specialist at Tamarack Day Camp

Game Host at Barn Kazam

Planetarium Educator at Liberty Science Center



Paint Party Instructor at Paint the Town

Slime Camp Counselor at Mad Science of West New Jersey

Yoga Specialist at JCC Camp Ranch

