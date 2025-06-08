Just think of all the potato, creamy broccoli, and macaroni salads you'll be making this summer for all your outdoor family cookouts and neighborhood get-togethers.

There's one key ingredient that you'll need for all those recipes, and it just so happens to be the most popular choice in New Jersey.

A true kitchen staple, this iconic brand is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs and is considered the most famous brand in the Garden State.

MSN had a list of the most famous food brands in each state, and before we get to New Jersey, here are the most popular in the surrounding area.

In Pennsylvania, the most famous brand is Heinz Ketchup in Pittsburgh.

"Today, ketchup is one of the most ubiquitous condiments in the United States, but it wasn't actually invented until the late 1800s. A man named Henry J. Heinz added a large amount of vinegar to preserve ripe, red tomatoes and now it's one of the most recognizable bottles in the world."

In New York, the most popular brand is Boar's Head in New York City.

"Back in 1905, the Boar's Head founder was delivering his deli meat with a horse-drawn wagon. Today, it's still a family-run company, but it's distributed all over the country!"

In Delaware, it's Rapa Scrapple in Bridgeville.

"Anyone from Philadelphia has a scrapple obsession, but Delaware is so serious about the meat that they've hosted an Apple Scrapple festival for 25 years and counting!"

The Most Popular Brand In New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, the most popular brand is Hellmann's, headquartered in Englewood Cliffs.

"Mayonnaise is a pretty polarizing topic—you either love it or you hate it, and those that dig it have brand loyalty that runs pretty deep. People love Hellmann's because they still make their mayo with three simple ingredients—eggs, vinegar, and oil. That's it!"

